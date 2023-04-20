ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 137,146 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of eBay worth $28,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

