ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.63 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,694 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $30,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

