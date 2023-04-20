ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 312,199 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 326.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,199 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

