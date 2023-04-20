ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 241,169 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Flowers Foods worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 161,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLO opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

