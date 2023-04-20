ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 79,571 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of UMB Financial worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

