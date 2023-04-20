ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 22,417 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

CFR stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.