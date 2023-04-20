ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 107,734 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of National Fuel Gas worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

