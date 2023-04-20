Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $34,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Xcel Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

