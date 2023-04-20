ProShare Advisors LLC Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,015 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Leggett & Platt worth $33,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.