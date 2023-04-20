ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $195.32 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

