Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $78.76.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.
