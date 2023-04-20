The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

