ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,798 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

