BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 5.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $258.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

