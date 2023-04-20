Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $495.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

