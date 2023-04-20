Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 352.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.68.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $224.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

