Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

