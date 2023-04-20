Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State Street Corp increased its position in PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 829.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after buying an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

