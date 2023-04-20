Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 15,118 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of H World Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 425,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of H World Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 405,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1,002.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 735,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $49.58 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Further Reading

