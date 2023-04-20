Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $706.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $700.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

