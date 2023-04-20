Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

