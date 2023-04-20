Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

RGEN opened at $171.42 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

