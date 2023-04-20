Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

