Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

