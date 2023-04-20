Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

