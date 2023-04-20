Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

SPGI stock opened at $352.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $403.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.