United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.61 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

