Profund Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.74 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

