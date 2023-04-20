American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $27,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

