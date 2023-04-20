Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.