Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.07. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

