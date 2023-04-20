Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,996 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.04.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

