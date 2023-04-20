Profund Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

