Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDB opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $420.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

