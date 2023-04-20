Bank of America Boosts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $82.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $6,884,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

