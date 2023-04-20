RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.
RingCentral Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RNG opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $105.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
