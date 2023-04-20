Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

