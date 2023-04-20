Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan



Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

