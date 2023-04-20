Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE SQM opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.