Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.
SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE SQM opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.