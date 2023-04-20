Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Silgan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Insider Activity at Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

