UBS Group Downgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Neutral

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

