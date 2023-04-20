Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
LAC stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.47.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
