Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %
RGA opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
