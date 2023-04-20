Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

RGA opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

