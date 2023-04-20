Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.