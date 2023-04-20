OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $37.60 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

