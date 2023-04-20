MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

MLNK stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,585.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,546,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MeridianLink by 1,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 827,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

