ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $547.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $547.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.28.
ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NOW stock opened at $475.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.10. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $522.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.