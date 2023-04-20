Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 11,612 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $6,284,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

