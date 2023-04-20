Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after acquiring an additional 229,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,322,000 after buying an additional 864,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

