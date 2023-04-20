Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its stake in Incyte by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Incyte by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 458,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Incyte by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

